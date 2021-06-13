Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,520 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of AZZ worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

