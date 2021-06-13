Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 74,291 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,291 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $89,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Rollins by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL opened at $33.32 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.