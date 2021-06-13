Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

PBAM stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.