Project Inverse Hits Market Capitalization of $768,153.31 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $768,153.31 and approximately $99,275.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00173058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00190858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.87 or 0.01135194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,422.52 or 1.00224274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars.

