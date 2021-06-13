Project Pai (PAI) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $39.30 million and $952,285.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038970 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,754,615,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551,524,889 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

