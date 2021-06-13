Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) Short Interest Update

Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PLNTQ stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Proliance International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Get Proliance International alerts:

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Proliance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proliance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.