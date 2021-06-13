Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) Short Interest Update

Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of PLNTQ stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Proliance International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.49.
About Proliance International
