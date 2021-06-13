Propy Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $261,072.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Propy has a total market cap of $36.77 million and $261,072.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Propy has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00808825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.85 or 0.08063153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00084133 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,600,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

