Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Short Interest Update

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 14,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

