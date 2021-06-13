ProximaX (XPX) Reaches One Day Volume of $180,125.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $180,125.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056809 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00164679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00187587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.01129060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.49 or 0.99573422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

