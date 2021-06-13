Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) vs. Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Critical Comparison

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bogota Financial and Prudential Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 23.80% 3.61% 0.62% Prudential Bancorp 17.44% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bogota Financial and Prudential Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prudential Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Prudential Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential Bancorp is more favorable than Bogota Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bogota Financial and Prudential Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $24.38 million 5.94 $2.07 million N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp $50.33 million 2.18 $9.56 million $1.12 12.48

Prudential Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bogota Financial beats Prudential Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans. The company also manages a portfolio of investment and mortgage-backed securities; and provides ATM, and online and mobile banking services. It operates a main office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as nine additional full-service branch offices, including seven in Philadelphia, Philadelphia County; one in Drexel Hill, Delaware County; and one in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

