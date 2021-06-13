PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PPERY opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $10.63.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
