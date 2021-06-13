PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Short Interest Update

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a growth of 2,482.1% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,460.0 days.
SMNUF opened at $0.09 on Friday. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Company Profile
