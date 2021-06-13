pulltherug.finance Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $50,426.11 and $91.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00013718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00807303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.30 or 0.08120873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084300 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

