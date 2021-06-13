PumaPay Hits Market Cap of $6.57 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 22% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $614,068.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00782486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00085138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.42 or 0.08075830 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

