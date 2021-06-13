Pundi X[new] Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $338.66 million and $14.24 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00165106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00187131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.01134232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.99 or 0.99928066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

