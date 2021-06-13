Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 106,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,131. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
