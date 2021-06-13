Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $609.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.89, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.70 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

