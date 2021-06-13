Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,220 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 154.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 0.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Moderna by 856.5% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,958 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,773,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Moderna by 156.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $218.85 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,402,868 shares in the company, valued at $940,837,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,146,589 shares of company stock worth $283,391,850. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.