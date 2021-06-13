Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the May 13th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PPT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 157,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,739. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 127.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,358 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

