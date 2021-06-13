Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the May 13th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PPT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 157,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,739. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
