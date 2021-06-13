PWR Coin (PWR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 167.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 930.9% against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $14.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,194.21 or 0.99923865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00031804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00358722 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00445394 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.71 or 0.00823988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00065023 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003417 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.