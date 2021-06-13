Pyrk (PYRK) Market Cap Tops $160,975.54

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $160,975.54 and approximately $3,295.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

