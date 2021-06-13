Pyrk (PYRK) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded down 71.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $118,180.33 and $7,260.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

