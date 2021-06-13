Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $12.56 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $12.56 or 0.00033749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.29 million and $58,297.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056583 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00172529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00191277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.79 or 0.01133160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,287.16 or 1.00173562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.