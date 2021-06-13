QASH (QASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $305,782.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. QASH has a market capitalization of $25.42 million and approximately $305,782.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QASH has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00776317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00084901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.61 or 0.08070787 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.