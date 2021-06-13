QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the May 13th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QBIEY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,016. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

