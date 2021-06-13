QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the May 13th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QBIEY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,016. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.97.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
