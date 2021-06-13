QLC Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $8.61 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $186,105.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00172544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00195266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.01 or 0.01108824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,955.99 or 0.99920050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

