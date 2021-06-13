QLC Chain Reaches Market Cap of $8.49 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $523,109.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00162724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00187162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.83 or 0.01077021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.22 or 1.00313676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

