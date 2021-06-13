Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS QTGPF opened at $109.50 on Friday. Qt Group Oyj has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

