Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,410,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

