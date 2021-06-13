Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,538 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 104,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,470. The company has a market cap of $375.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

