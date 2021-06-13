Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,064 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,328. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.