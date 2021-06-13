Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,064 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.
Shares of V traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,328. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.43.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
