Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.33. 2,029,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.