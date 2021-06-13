Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 718 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 81,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 57,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.11. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

