Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308,592 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

