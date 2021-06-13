Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 755 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.67. 2,309,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,069. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

