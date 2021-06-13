Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,203,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,606,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

