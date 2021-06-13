Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.50. 2,708,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.12. The stock has a market cap of $362.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

