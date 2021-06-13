Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.17. 17,631,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,664,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

