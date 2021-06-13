Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,290. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.73. The firm has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,239,016. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

