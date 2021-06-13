Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 16,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,386,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,643,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

