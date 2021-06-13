Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $14.56 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.17. 833,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,865. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

