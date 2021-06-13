Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,066,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,772. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

