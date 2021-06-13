Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Intel by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,902 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 419,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,119,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,584. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

