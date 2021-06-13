Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $23.74 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Target makes up 3.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.94. 2,510,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.89. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

