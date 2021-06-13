Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,513.93. 1,262,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,351.91. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,526.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

