Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 59,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 345,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 178,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,683,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,844. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $485.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

