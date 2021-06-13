Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.8% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.26. 13,587,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,264,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30. The firm has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

