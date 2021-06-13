Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,430.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,441.72. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.