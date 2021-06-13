Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,709 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,083,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chevron by 21.4% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 49,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 340,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 90,328 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.91. 7,731,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,408,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

