Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 5,564 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,134,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,576,882. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

